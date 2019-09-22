Baltimore composer Christopher Rouse, 70, dies

Baltimore composer and Pulitzer winner Christopher Rouse died Saturday, according to a statement from his publisher Boosey & Hawkes. He was 70.
Rouse cataloged five individual symphonies throughout his career and concertos for 12 different instruments. Each creation had a “multitude of vivid, colorful symphonic works with programmatic themes,” his publisher said in their statement.
His final work, Symphony No. 6, is set to debut Oct. 18-19 with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Louis Langrée.
“Christopher Rouse built a legacy as one of America's greatest orchestral voices,” Boosey & Hawkes wrote. “His catalog of influential works is marked by extreme emotional depth and colorful orchestration, and reflected his insatiable curiosity for music from across Western music history to popular rock.”
Marin Alsop, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s music director said Rouse’s passing is an “enormous loss” both as an artist and friend.
“I was able to spend time with him these last weeks and he was irreverent and profound, as always,” Alsop told The Baltimore Sun.
In 1993, Rouse won the Pulitzer Prize in music for his Trombone Concerto dedicated for American composer Leonard Bernstein after he passed away. He also won three Grammy awards, two for his Cello Concerto, premiered by Yo-Yo Ma and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and another for a guitar concerto.
Rouse was born in Baltimore in 1949 and stayed present in the city until his death, his publisher said. He graduated from Oberlin Conservatory and Cornell University.
Throughout his professional career he served as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Composer in Residence in 1986 and then the New Music Advisor from 1989-2000. He was then the New York Philharmonic Composer in Residence from 2012-2015.
For over 20 years he was a member of the composition faculty at The Juilliard School and the Distinguished Composer-in-Residence at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University.