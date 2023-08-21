Ari Lennox to headline Charm City Live music festival after H.E.R. cancels Baltimore performance

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ari Lennox performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in 2022. She takes center stage this weekend at Charm City Live music festival. (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will not be headlining Charm City Live music festival after all.

For the second year in a row, the main act for the fledgling Baltimore festival has canceled their appearance leaving city officials to change plans just days before the event.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new lineup Monday that will have R&B singer Ari Lennox, a Washington D.C. native known for her soulful voice, taking the center stage Saturday for the one-day free festival in downtown Baltimore.

“While, we’re incredibly disappointed that H.E.R. needed to cancel her appearance in Baltimore, we are absolutely thrilled that the incomparable Ari Lennox has graciously stepped in at the last minute,” Scott said in a news release.

City officials said H.E.R. “made an abrupt decision to cancel a number of her tour dates, including her appearance in Baltimore.”

The inaugural festival in 2022 was announced with much fanfare and a lineup that included R&B star Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Weeks before the event, however, city officials said there had been a “miscommunication” with producers and Babyface would not headline the event.

This year’s festival is taking over the Inner Harbor, moving from War Memorial Plaza to the intersection of Market Place and E. Pratt Street.

The relocation of the festival will require the temporary closure of several downtown streets. Residents can expect Pratt Street to be closed between Gay and President streets as preparations are being made in advance of the festival, including Friday, when the Orioles open the three-game series against the Rockies.