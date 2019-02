Rapper and social media phenom Cardi B will perform in Baltimore in May as the headliner of 92Q’s Spring Bling Festival.

The radio station’s music fest is set for May 24 at Royal Farms Arena. Other acts include Blocboy JB, Da Baby, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, while seats will go on sale to the general public Friday. You can buy tickets here.

