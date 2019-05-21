Cardi B cancels Baltimore concert

Grammy-winning — and oftentimes colorful — rapper Cardi B won’t be coming to Baltimore Friday as the headliner of 92Q’s Spring Bling Festival at Royal Farms Arena.

92Q confirmed through social media that the event would be postponed and rescheduled to Sept. 8.

Royal Farms Arena issued a press release Tuesday morning saying that the concert was postponed due to "circumstances beyond her control." All tickets are transferable for the new date. Ticket refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase, according to the venue.

TMZ broke the news of her cancellation. The site, attributing a source close to the rapper said that she canceled because of complications due to plastic surgery.

Representatives for Cardi B at Atlantic Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

In a video (which contains profanity) from the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Cardi B mentioned her recent cosmetic surgery.

Originally from New York, the female rapper was a cast member of the VH1 show “Love & Hip Hop” and has released a slew of hits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “Money,” and “I Like It.” The performer’s usually active Instagram account has been silent since yesterday when she teased to a new music video for her single “Wish Wish.”

Cardi B has often found herself amid controversy and turmoil. At last year’s Harper's Bazaar's ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week, she was involved in a physical altercation with rival rapper Nicki Minaj. Cardi B has worn clothes designed by Annapolis native Christian Siriano but did not attend his show days later.

