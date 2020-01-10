The city and local Druid Heights Community Development Corporation originally planned to raze all of the 2200 block’s even-numbered houses and build a park, now named Cab Calloway Legends Park. Since at least June, a group of preservationists and Calloway’s descendants, led by grandson Peter Brooks, advocated to protect the house from the anticipated demolition. The conflict became increasingly acrimonious as each side accused the other of coercion and deceit. It also divided the Calloway family, with Cab’s daughter and Santa Fe resident Cabella Calloway Langasm writing a letter supporting the park in October.