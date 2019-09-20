BSO cancels Saturday’s concert as contract negotiations continue

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has canceled its preview concert scheduled for Saturday amid a new round of bargaining talks aimed at putting the musicians back on the stage of Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.
Negotiations resumed Thursday and “continue to make progress“ in ending the 13-week work stoppage, according to a statement released Friday morning by the BSO.
Contract talks are scheduled to resume Friday.
“The BSO is making every effort to bring our concerts back to the stage as quickly as possible,” the news release said.
”As negotiations continue, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is hopeful that an agreement will be reached soon.
A spokesman for the 77 musicians also expressed cautious optimism.
“We had a productive (but by no means conclusive) day at the bargaining table,” said Brian Prechtl, co-chairman of the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Players Committee. “We’re back today.”