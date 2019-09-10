BSO musicians file labor complaint, return to picket line

As the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) inches ever closer to its first scheduled concert of the 2019-2020 season on Saturday, its musicians have brought their grievances with management to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
The musicians’ union announced Tuesday morning that it filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the NLRB. According to a copy of the charge that the Players’ Committee emailed to The Baltimore Sun, the union accused the orchestra of not bargaining “in good faith regarding wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment” during the latest round of contentious negotiations.
“Since on or about June 17, 2019, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has failed, and continues to fail, to bargain in good faith regarding wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment with Local 40-543, AFM, the collective bargaining representative of the Musicians of BSO," according to the form. “Specifically, BSO has unlawfully locked out bargaining unit employees to effectuate unilateral implementation of terms and conditions of employment without reaching impasse. BSO has also failed and refused to provide relevant and necessary information requested by the Union in bargaining.”
Players’ Committee co-chair Brian Prechtl told The Sun that both sides appeared ready to come to an agreement during Monday’s negotiation meeting. Management’s commitment to reducing both the orchestra’s season and players’ pay by nearly 20 percent remained a sticking point, he said.
“They seemed absolutely inflexible on this point,” Prechtl said. “And we suggested, look, let’s keep talking, let’s come back to the table on Thursday, [and] they refused it, they rejected that.”
Prechtl added that the committee then proposed other compromises that he declined to specify on the record, citing possible future negotiations.
Neither BSO management nor Nancy Wilson, the acting regional director of the NLRB’s Baltimore office, immediately returned The Sun’s request for comment on Tuesday morning..
The musicians returned to picketing on Tuesday with a silent action in which they donned all-black outfits and stood single-file with instruments in hand.
“This is a solemn protest of the destructive position our leadership has committed to by choosing to impose their terms,” Prechtl wrote in a follow-up email. “This will have disastrous effects on the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for decades.”
Prechtl’s fellow co-chair Greg Mulligan also clarified via email that the union will still vote on what they termed the orchestra’s “take it or leave it” offer, which includes the aforementioned 20 percent reductions.
Read the full text of the charge and musicians’ accompanying statement at bsomusicians.org.