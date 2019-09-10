BSO musicians file labor complaint, return to picket line

“Since on or about June 17, 2019, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has failed, and continues to fail, to bargain in good faith regarding wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment with Local 40-543, AFM, the collective bargaining representative of the Musicians of BSO," according to the form. “Specifically, BSO has unlawfully locked out bargaining unit employees to effectuate unilateral implementation of terms and conditions of employment without reaching impasse. BSO has also failed and refused to provide relevant and necessary information requested by the Union in bargaining.”