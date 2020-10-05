Baltimore Symphony Orchestra set to air documentary-style weekly series on new streaming platform

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is launching a weekly series that follows composers on their journey of creating and crafting music.
The series, BSO Sessions, is set to premiere Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. through the symphony’s streaming platform. Customers can purchase each episode for $10 or opt for the monthly, all-access plan for $20. Sales begin Wednesday.
The orchestra said the series will show the journey of “bringing inspirational works of orchestral repertoire to life — masterpieces, hidden treasures and works by living composers and composers of color.”
The documentary-style episodes will also chronicle BSO musicians, conductors and composers at home, in rehearsal and in conversation.
Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh and Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush will be featured in the first episode, the orchestra said. Future episodes will show other sections of the orchestra as they return to the stage, as well as programs featuring Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly and Music Director Marin Alsop.
BSO Sessions will be streamed only through BSO OffStage, a virtual platform the orchestra created to share performances and other content. In addition to pay-per-view or monthly plans, the platform will continue to feature free content, particularly educational concert programs for students.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra canceled live performances at its two music halls through at least Nov. 29 due to the coronavirus.