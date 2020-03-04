Many of the works programmed for 2020-2021 have a special meaning for Alsop. Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” was the first piece Alsop guest-conducted with the BSO, and Mahler was on the program for her inaugural concert as music director in September 2007. Since then, the late Romantic composer “has become a calling card” for the orchestra, Alsop said in emailed comments: They performed Mahler’s Fifth Symphony at Carnegie Hall in 2016 and recorded his Symphony No. 1 for the Naxos record label in 2012.