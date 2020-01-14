A work group created by the Maryland General Assembly must present a plan in February for stanching the $16 million in losses incurred by the symphony during the past decade, which left it with little cash or reserves. Last summer, the cash shortage became so severe that the musicians were locked out of Meyerhoff Symphony Hall for 12 weeks during a bitter labor dispute. An audit released in July concluded that the organization might lack the financial resources to remain in business for another year.