Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band reschedule postponed Camden Yards concert for September 2024

Medical issues prevented rock legend Bruce Springsteen from playing Oriole Park at Camden Yards last month, but the 74-year-old icon announced Friday that he’ll be back in Baltimore in a year.

The date for the rescheduled concert at the ballpark is set for Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Springsteen, who performed hits like “Dancing In the Dark” and “Born To Run” at the renovated CFG Bank Arena in April, was scheduled to play his second Charm City show of 2023 on Sept. 9 at Oriole Park. However, he postponed several tour dates as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

“I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” Springsteen said in a recent statement.

Before Baltimore in 2024, he’ll also play in Washington and two shows in Philadelphia.

Tickets for the postponed performances are valid for the new date. Information on receiving a refund will be “communicated via email to all original ticket buyers,” according to a statement the Orioles posted on social media.

Springsteen is scheduled to be only the third act to play a standalone Oriole Park concert, after Billy Joel in 2019 and Paul McCartney last year.

This Saturday, M&T Bank Stadium will host Joel and Stevie Nicks for a joint performance beginning at 7 p.m., hours after the Orioles play Game 1 of the American League Division Series next door at Oriole Park beginning at 1:03 p.m.

This article may be updated.