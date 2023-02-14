Bruce Springsteen to play at Camden Yards, the venue’s third major standalone concert since 2019

“The Boss” is coming back to Baltimore.

A few months after he plays a show at CFG Bank Arena in April, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Camden Yards on Sept. 9. It will mark the ballpark’s third major standalone concert ever, after Billy Joel in 2019 and Paul McCartney last year, as the Orioles and its landlord, the Maryland Stadium Authority, seek to bring more non-baseball events to the park.

Advertisement

Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said in a statement that “as a lifelong fan of Bruce Springsteen and of my hometown, it’s an honor” to announce the concert.

Fans interested in buying tickets can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday; once registered, fans will then be able to purchase tickets Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Springsteen most recently played in Baltimore in 2016 at the Baltimore Arena. He and his band will perform a grand opening event at the same venue — which is undergoing renovations and is now named CFG Bank Arena — on April 7, the night before The Eagles perform there.

He will then play at Camden Yards, continuing a new pattern of major artists at the ballpark. For decades, the park did not host concerts, but Joel became the first four years ago, and that show, as well as the McCartney concert, each drew more than 39,000 spectators.

The Orioles and the stadium authority split profits (or losses) from such events, but for each of those previous concerts, the stadium authority allowed the Orioles to keep the revenue in an effort to incentive the club to continue to host special events.

The stadium authority does take in amusement tax revenue from special events; 10% of ticket sales go to an amusement tax with the stadium authority receiving 80% of that (or 8% of the total ticket cost).

Billy Joel performs "The Entertainer." Billy Joel performed at Camden Yards Friday night; it was the first time a concert has been performed at the Orioles ballpark. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens will also host a major concert this year, as they announced last month that Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will perform at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7.

Springsteen’s performance at Camden Yards will come as the Orioles are on the road against the Boston Red Sox. Their next home game following the show will be Sept. 11 against the St. Louis Cardinals.