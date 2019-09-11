Bob Dylan the latest high-profile artist to play at UMBC Event Center

Wipe that dust off your Wayfarers, thrifted suit and leopard-skin pill-box hat—Bob Dylan’s coming back to Greater Baltimore.
The prolific singer, songwriter and icon of the 1960s counterculture performs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Event Center in Catonsville on November 12. Dylan announced the gig, among many others at university venues this fall, via his website and social media earlier this week.
Dylan is the latest in a considerable list of major touring artists, including “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and platinum-selling singer Fantasia, scheduled at UMBC Event Center in the nearly 19 months since it opened. General manager Tiffany Sun said that the Event Center, which also hosts UMBC Retrievers basketball games, confirmed Dylan’s set in August. She noted that this and other recent high-profile shows, such as a sold-out performance by R&B quartet B2K, established the arena’s reputation for live music.
“We’ve really put ourselves on the map as a good concert venue within the market, and I’m excited for what’s to come,” she said.
According to his website, Dylan last played Baltimore in 2015, when he launched a spring tour leg at the Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric. His first major area gig took place in 1978 at the Royal Farms Arena, then called the Civic Center.
Representatives for Columbia Records, Dylan’s current record label, did not immediately return The Sun’s request for comment.
Tickets, which range between $50 and $85 before fees, can be purchased at umbceventcenter.com. They go on sale September 20, with a pre-sale beginning the day before.