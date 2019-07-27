5 takeaways from Billy Joel’s historic performance at Camden Yards

And in a concert that touted itself as a first, Billy Joel, the Piano Man, greeted the thundering Camden Yards crowd with an electric guitar strapped around his neck before breaking into “A Matter of Trust.” While it wasn’t the first time Joel has opened with the guitar-based rock song from 1986′s “The Bridge,” it did offer a hint that something different just might be afoot. For Joel, who’s famously opened many a concert with blistering piano songs, like “Prelude/Angry Young Man” and “Miami 2017,” it’s not often that a guitar tune is the night’s first. But he had us captivated, from the opening words, “A-one, two, a-one, two, three, four” of “A Matter of Trust” to the song’s end, and then as he rolled right into the frenetic “Pressure" with rotating piano, so all could see him. After the song ended, he recognized the historic night: “Good evening to you, Baltimore, Maryland. Welcome to the first concert ever at Camden Yards.” And he further acknowledged playing Baltimore in the 1970s, opening for Hall & Oates, which led to him breaking into an impromptu, ultra-fun cover of “Rich Girl.”