‘What’s the point of having a platform if you don’t use it?’ Orioles put female country music singers on stage

In an attempt to level the playing field between men and female musicians in the music industry, the Orioles are putting on “Friday Fireworks & Music,” which provides local talent and up-and-coming female country music artists a chance to perform on the field during the seventh inning stretch of the ballgame and immediately before the Friday fireworks display, respectively.
This year’s performances run on Friday night home games until Aug. 23.
Spearheaded by singer and songwriter Margaret Valentine in a partnership with the nonprofit organization Change the Conversation, a group that advocates for gender equality in the country music industry, the Friday night performance series seeks to correct the opportunity disparity between male and female performers. This is the second year for “Friday Fireworks & Music.”
“There is an imbalance, and we can’t ignore that,” said Valentine, who is married to Orioles executive vice president John Angelos and also owns the Nashville-based entertainment company Pound It Out Loud. “What’s the point of having a platform if you don’t use it?”
The organization’s emphasis on providing a wider array of entertainment options to stadium guests comes as the venue attempts to shake its image as a baseball-only venue, even hosting Billy Joel for a historic first rock concert in July. Despite Camden Yards’ popularity, the Orioles’ attendance hit a 40-year low last year as the team posted the worst record in baseball last season.
Marina Bui, a spokeswoman for the Orioles, said the venue’s versatility allows it to provide a platform for a number of causes that align with the team’s charitable mission to uplift diverse communities.
“At end of the day, it culminates with people who are passionate about women’s rights,” Bui said. She added that the organization has a long history of supporting various arts institutions and has plans to award two grants to Baltimore School for the Arts and Jubilee Arts for music and cultural education this Friday.
The organization has also instituted multiple female-oriented events just this summer, including holding an “A League of Their Own” Orioles Theme Night on Mother’s Day.
Since June, the Orioles have also hosted the temporary exhibit “Standing Together: Women’s Ongoing Fight for Equality,” in partnership with the National Woman’s Party, which takes the form of an abstract, experiential display posted on various fixtures on the lower concourse. The exhibit highlights the centennial anniversary of the passage and ratification of women’s constitutional right to vote and will remain in place through the 2020 season.
Susan Carter, president of the National Woman’s Party, said the Orioles have impressed her organization with its commitment to advancing women’s causes.
“For us, it’s a very exciting and different kind of venue,” Carter said. “The opportunity for fans to be exposed to history and reflect on the progress of the movement — we’re so excited to be at Camden Yards.”
On Friday, 15-year-old Sasha Lichez from Lutherville will perform “This Land is Your Land” during the seventh inning stretch, and 19-year-old Carter Jones — who goes by the stage name Carter Faith — will perform original music for the second year in a row for the Camden Yards crowd. She said last year’s opportunity gave her confidence to chase her dreams at Nashville’s Belmont University, where she studies songwriting.
“I’ve been lucky to find a lot of females to work with who champion what I want to do with my music,” Jones said.