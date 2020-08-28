“Nothing short of miraculous”: BSO and musicians sign contract guaranteeing performances through 2026, pay cuts

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that it reached a five-year contract with its musicians, guaranteeing that performances can continue through 2026.
The contract provides for a significant pay cut — 26% of the players’ existing base salary of $81,438 — as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But future years will restore the lost pay and will even include raises. For the final year of the contract, the musicians will be paid a base salary of $90,100.
The non-musician staff also are taking significant pay cuts this year of between 5% and 30%, said Peter Kjome, the Symphony’s president and CEO.
In addition, a key sticking point in previous negotiations , the length of the season, has been resolved as the musicians wished. They will continue to be paid for 52 weeks of each year.
Despite the financial sacrifices, the mood at Friday‘s socially distanced news conference outside Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall was jubilant, beginning with a live trumpet fanfare.
”We are delighted to have reached this point,” Peter Kjome, the BSO’s president and CEO said at a news conference. “This contract will provide the BSO with unprecedented stability.“
Brian Prechtl, chairman of the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Players Committee, said that the tenor of this year’s talks couldn’t have been more different from contract negotiations in 2019, which resulted in the musicians being locked out of their performing home for most of the summer.
“What’s happened at the Baltimore Symphony is nothing short of miraculous,” Prechtl said.
He gestured towards the walkway outside Meyerhoff Hall and added:
”One year ago today, we were walking on these bricks. A bright vision for the future of this organization was the farthest thing from our minds. But it’s now clear that the BSO will be Baltimore’s hometown orchestra for years to come.”