Jesse McCartney and Blue Öyster Cult set to perform at this year’s Maryland State Fair

McCartney first hit the music scene as a solo artist with the iconic song and 2004 multiplatinum album “Beautiful Soul.” He gained traction in the industry as a song writer after cowriting the Grammy award-winning single “Bleeding Love” with Ryan Tedder, performed by Leona Lewis. Some of his other notable records include “Body Language” featuring T-Pain, “How Do you Sleep” and “Shake.” This summer, McCartney released his newest single, “Kiss The World Goodbye,” ahead of his upcoming fall studio album.