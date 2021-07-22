Jesse McCartney and Blue Öyster Cult set to perform at this year’s Maryland State Fair

Singer, songwriter and actor Jesse McCartney and rock group Blue Öyster Cult will perform at the 140th Maryland State Fair, which starts Aug. 26 and ends Sept. 6 at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County. The concerts, part of the 2021 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series at The Maryland State Fair, will take place on Sep. 3 and 5.
Grammy award winning singer Jesse McCartney performs on Sep. 3.
McCartney first hit the music scene as a solo artist with the iconic song and 2004 multiplatinum album “Beautiful Soul.” He gained traction in the industry as a song writer after cowriting the Grammy award-winning single “Bleeding Love” with Ryan Tedder, performed by Leona Lewis. Some of his other notable records include “Body Language” featuring T-Pain, “How Do you Sleep” and “Shake.” This summer, McCartney released his newest single, “Kiss The World Goodbye,” ahead of his upcoming fall studio album.
On Sep. 5. Long Island based rock and heavy metal band Blue Öyster Cult will take the stage.
Blue Öyster Cult is made up of vocalist and lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, vocalist and rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom, Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, bass guitarist Danny Miranda and drummer Jules Radino. The bands most acclaimed songs include “The Reaper” from the 1976 album “Agents of Fortune,” and Godzilla, released in 1977. Their newest album, “The Symbol Remains,” was released in Oct. 2020.
Both shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening an hour earlier at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of premium tickets are priced at $25 each and will be available for purchase on July 23 at 10 a.m. through Etix.