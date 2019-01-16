Pictures: U2's 360-Degrees Tour
A look at U2's 360-Degrees Tour, which reportedly takes road crews three days to break down, transport and set up, features a 150-foot futuristic four-pronged claw, a circular video screen that expands and contracts, and several mechanized bridges. Also see: • Video: U2 fans camp out • Pictures: U2 in Baltimore 2011 • U2 fans lineup early • U2 fans face stormy night • Ulman, Rawlings-Blake to attend U2 show
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad