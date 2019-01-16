Pictures: Top 10 Baltimore-area concerts of 2010

Baltimore Sun

It had all the makings of a mediocre show: Merriweather's lawn was largely empty; the weather soggy and overcast. But those who did come demanded a great performance, and the British rock trio delivered. Rabid Keane fans (who would have thought?) screamed before, during and after nearly every song, belting out lyrics and dancing in their seats. Singer Tom Chaplin couldn't help but grin at the audience's relentless enthusiasm. Near the end of their set, he summed up the night in a few words: "You must have amazing stamina. It's been absolutely awesome."