Pictures: Top 10 Baltimore-area concerts of 2010
While this year's live music lineup didn't have the star power of, say, Bruce Springsteen or Jay-Z, it was full of stellar shows. Virgin Mobile FreeFest returned to Merriweather Post Pavilion, bringing LCD Soundsystem, Pavement, Thievery Corporation and many others to Columbia for a day of free music. It's hard to argue with such a lineup -- especially when you don't have to pay for it. In Baltimore, Wham City staged its fifth and final Whartscape, a triumphant celebration of all things avant garde -- rain be darned. This list of the top 10 shows of the year, compiled by Sun staffers and freelancers, represents the concerts with the best music, energy and overall feel. There were plenty of performances that almost made it, such as the Dead Weather at Rams Head Live, Gov't Mule at Artscape or Phish's two-night stand at Merriweather. But these 10 concerts rose above the rest. • See more pictures of 2010's biggest concerts.
