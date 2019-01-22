2019 Oscar nominations: ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Roma’ top the list

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards have been announced. “The Favourite” and “Roma” lead the pack with 10 nods, including best picture. The two films will go up against “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Green Book,” “A Star Is Born” and “Vice” for the big prize when the Oscars air live on Feb. 24. But the nominations are just the beginning. Keep this page bookmarked for the latest analysis on the biggest surprises and snubs, nominee reactions and more.
Glenn Close is the most nominated living actor to never win an Oscar
Glenn Close was nominated for an Academy Award for the seventh time Tuesday morning, for her role in Sony Pictures Classics' "The Wife." With six prior nods, for “The World According to Garp" (1982), "The Big Chill" (1983), "The Natural" (1984), "Fatal Attraction" (1987), “Dangerous Liaisons" (1988) and "Albert Nobbs" (2011), the 71-year-old stands as the most nominated living actor to have never won an Oscar. (Richard Burton also received seven nominations, and Peter O'Toole holds the record at eight nominations with no wins.)
Spike Lee scores first director Oscar nomination for ‘BlacKkKlansman’
Spike Lee is officially an Oscar-nominated director. The “BlacKkKlansman” mastermind was included in the directing category alongside Paweł Pawlikowski (“Cold War”), Adam McKay (“Vice”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”) and Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Favourite") when the nominations were announced on Tuesday morning.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani were up bright and early to announce the first group of nominations for the 91st Academy Awards. “The Favourite” and “Roma” lead the pack with 10 nominations each, including best picture.
The 91st Academy Award nominees will be announced early Tuesday morning in a two-part live presentation that begins at 5:20 a.m. Pacific, both on television and online. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the voting body that hosts the annual ceremony, will stream its selections live online at Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s digital platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook Live. The announcement will also be shown on a satellite feed and by local broadcasters.
Jan. 18, 8:40 a.m. | Nardine Saad
Our official Oscar predictions in all 24 categories
“Roma” could become the first Netflix movie nominated for best picture. “Black Panther” might transform Marvel into an Oscar powerhouse. Bradley Cooper could earn nominations for producing, directing, co-writing and acting in “A Star Is Born.” Alfonso Cuarón could go one step better, picking up five nods as a producer, director, writer, cinematographer and co-editor on “Roma,” a movie that will also be nominated for foreign-language film. And roughly three decades after “Do the Right Thing,” Spike Lee might finally earn his first directing nomination, for “BlacKkKlansman.”
Jan. 18, 3:00 a.m. | Glenn Whipp
From ‘Black Panther to ‘Zama,’ our critic’s dream Oscar ballot...
Ahead of the nominations reveal, Times film critic Justin Chang presents his own personal preferences in the big eight Oscar categories (picture, director, the acting and screenplay races), plus a few other races in which he’s taken a specific interest.
Jan. 12, 3:00 a.m. | Justin Chang