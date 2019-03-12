Historic movie theater 'The Pikes' reopens in Pikesville

A 43-seat, luxury movie theater has opened in an historic Pikesville cinema.

NextAct Cinema at The Pikes opened last week on the 900 block of Reisterstown Road, according to a spokeswoman for the theater.

The Pikes movie theater initially operated from 1938 to 1984 before reopening from 2013 to 2016. That year, The Baltimore Sun reported that the theater’s future was in question, with the building’s owner complaining that theater operators were “slow to commit.”

"I'm going to get it open one way or the other, even if I have to open it myself," owner Wil Reich said.



Recent upgrades brought leather seats, new screens and an immersive sound system.



Movie patrons can order concessions, beer, wine and meals from Pikes Cinema Bar & Grill in the rear of the building. Guests ordering meals should arrive 30 minutes before showtime.

Although most vestiges of the original Pikes are long gone, the theater marquee, facing Reisterstown Road, has been a constant presence.



