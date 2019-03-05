Several filmmakers with Maryland ties to be featured at Tribeca Film Festival

Movies from three Maryland filmmakers have been chosen for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, set for April 24-May 5 in New York City.

The films are:

”Lucky Grandma,” from director Krista Parris, a Fallston native. Set in New York’s Chinatown, the film follows “an ornery, chain-smoking Chinese grandma who goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck...and in the middle of a gang war.” Parris has previously served as a producer on a handful of features, shorts and and documentaries, including 2018’s “Madeline’s Madeline,” which played the 2018 Maryland Film Festival and was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards.

Tribeca Film Festival Still from "Picture Character," from co-director and Towson native Martha Shane. Still from "Picture Character," from co-director and Towson native Martha Shane. (Tribeca Film Festival)

“Picture Character,” from director Martha Shane (with Ian Cheney), a Towson native. The documentary looks at the phenomenon of emojis, and tries to answer “Where do they come from? Who, if anyone, is in charge of this new global digital language?” Her 2013 documentary, “After Tiller,” played the 2014 Maryland Film Festival and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Tribeca Film Festival Still from "Something Else," from producer and Towson native David Lawson Jr. Still from "Something Else," from producer and Towson native David Lawson Jr. (Tribeca Film Festival)

“Something Else,” from producer David Lawson Jr., a Towson native. Poor Hank is doubly burdened — not only has he just broken up with his girlfriend, but now there’s a monster trying to break through his door every night. Lawson has amassed more than 20 producing credits since 2011; in April 2018, he hosted two screenings of his film “The Endless” at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway.

All three films will be world premieres. For more information on the Tribeca Film Festival, go to tribecafilm.com.

