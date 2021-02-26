In new movie, Lee Daniels and Andra Day take on legacy of jazz vocalist Billie Holiday

“I get emotional talking about this girl because she’s getting ready to be mega famous after this,” Daniels said. “[But] I was terrified for her as we were coming to an end. One of the last things that we shot was her singing ‘All of Me’ and I said, it’s time for you to release Billie. You’ve got to sing it as Andra now. ... She couldn’t do it, she could not leave Billie and she knew she let me down. So she started crying.”