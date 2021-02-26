Movie review: Andra Day excels in overstuffed ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’

Day plays the Baltimore-raised Holiday in the last years of her life as a haunted and crushed icon, an addict with terrible choices in men but the voice of an angel. Day’s body is angular and lean and seemingly always prepared for blows to rain down, a piece of gum and a cigarette ever-present in her mouth. But she is also liable to punch back and rip into anyone crossing her. It is a remarkable performance, not least because it is Day’s first acting role.