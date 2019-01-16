Mike Sragow's 13 great haunted house movies [Pictures]

Courtesy of Universal Studios Licensing Inc.
It hasn't been a great era for haunted house movies. The third version of "House of Wax," in 2005, was awful enough to kill off the form, at least as far as big American studios were concerned. The day my review ran, a filmmaker friend who was in town for the Maryland Film Festival said, in sympathy, "Gee, Mike, you review everything." But as my colleague Chris Kaltenbach points out
elsewhere on this site
, haunted houses themselves are still going strong, at least in Baltimore. And in 2007 Guillermo del Toro helped produce a worthy Spanish contribution to the movie genre called "The Orphanage." No form of horror this strong can ever completely go away -- not with a heritage as rich as this one. --Michael Sragow
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Handout
Naturally: " The Old Dark House." Director James Whale's rarely-seen masterpiece dates from 1932, but it's so keen-witted and indelible you'd never call it a period piece. Anyone who has ever stumbled into a group that is proud, stubborn, and collectively insane can appreciate the predicament of five spiffy urban creatures -- Gloria Stuart (of "Titanic"), Raymond Massey, Melvyn Douglas, Charles Laughton and Lillian Bond -- stranded in a ramshackle Welsh home during a vicious rainstorm. When the home's inhabitants, the Femms, come to the fore, the movie becomes a satire of backwater eccentricity and fatalism that's also a comedy of terrors. Inertia rules the seedy estate of the title, from the third floor, where the ancient and androgynous Sir Roderick Femm holds sway (he's played by a woman, Elspeth Dudgeon, billed as "John") to the quarters where the mute, animalistic servant Morgan ( Boris Karloff) grunts and lurches. ( Charles Addams molded the butler to the Addams' Family in Morgan's image.) The anchor is religious fanatic Rebecca Femm (Eva Moore), a mighty mite who lords it over both Morgan and her hilariously fey brother Horace (the peerless Ernest Thesiger). The secret to director Whale's success is his ability to maintain a sneaky sort of deadpan. He uses sophisticated wit to pave the way for gargantuan grotesquerie. Before you can stop laughing, you're hooked. (The Kino/Image DVD contains Stuart's recollections and Whale biographer James Curtis' commentary, as well as an interview with director and horror aficionado Curtis Harrington, who recounts how he "saved 'The Old Dark House' from oblivion.")
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Here's my list of films -- a lucky 13 -- that prove how well haunted house movies can blend claustrophobia with many other phobias. If you start now, you can see them all in time for Halloween. --Michael Sragow