MJJ Productions

Michael Jackson will be remembered for his music, but he also lived his life on camera. Here's a look at some of his more memorable work on screen, from the " Jackson Five" cartoon in the 1970s to his electrifying "Motown 25" performance and the "Thriller" video, as well as a few fictional portayals of the King of Pop. -- Rick Porter, Zap2it