Barry Levinson's 'Diner' [Pictures]
Plans are afoot for Barry Levinson's 1982 film "Diner," a coming-of-age classic about five Baltimore guys on the cusp of adulthood, to be made into a stage musical. Producers hope to open the play on Broadway in 2012, although it's unknown when (or if) the play might come to Levinson's Charm City hometown. Reports are Levinson will write the script, with songs by Sheryl Crow. This would be the first time on Broadway for both. --Chris Kaltenbach Also see: "Diner" -- Where are They Now?
