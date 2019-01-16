Pictures: Mike Sragow's 10 best movies of 2010

It's rare that my 10-best list relies on "Oscar season," but this year a majority of my top movies opened from September through December. Even my favorite pure action film, "Unstoppable," which didn't quite make the list, opened in November. The movies that made the list were strong enough to redeem the whole year -- and leave moviegoers with a sweet taste for 2010. -- Michael Sragow, The Baltimore Sun Also: • For more silver screen news, rumors and ruminations, check out Sragow Gets Reel. • 2010 in review