12 movies not to miss at the 2017 Maryland Film Festival

Maryland Film Festival

Director Sergei Loznitsa takes his cameras to the Dachau and Sachsenhausen extermination camps, in a documentary that asks just what it says about us that such horrific places have become tourist attractions. Is this the way to do right by such horrific events?

(5 p.m. May 4, MICA Brown Center, 1301 W. Mount Royal Ave.; 11:15 a.m. May 7, MICA Brown Center)