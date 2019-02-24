Oscars live updates: See the full list of winners

The Oscars are officially wrapped. In a shocking turn of events, “Green Book” won best picture, with “Bohemian Rhapsody” taking home a leading four awards. But just because the ceremony is over doesn’t mean Oscars night has to come to a close. Keep checking for the latest from inside the show, backstage and from the press room.
Yes, “Green Book” won best picture, but it was “Bohemian Rhapsody” that took home the most awards of the night with a leading four trophies. Check out our fully updated winners list to catch up on all the big surprises from the evening.
‘ER’ actress Vanessa Marquez omitted from Oscars’ In Memoriam segment
Despite a push from the actress’ family for her to be included in Sunday’s segment, Marquez was omitted along with Oscar nominee Carol Channing. Read more.
8:16 p.m. | Makeda Easter
Olivia Colman scores an upset for lead actress in ‘The Favourite’
“The Favourite” is a weird movie, especially by Oscars standards. It’s an elaborate period piece in 18th century England, depicting Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), her top confidantes (played by Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, both supporting actress nominees) and key politicians of the time in earthy, unflattering glory. Colman overcame the (Las Vegas) odds to take home another crown for Queen Anne: the Academy Award for lead actress.
Seven-time nominee Glenn Close had been considered the favorite to win for “The Wife” (1-6 at major Vegas books). Colman was second at many betting concerns at 11-2, but few expected her to replicate her home-country BAFTA triumph at the Oscars. This is her first Oscar on her first nomination. Read more.
8:02 p.m. | Michael Ordoña
Hours before their first Oscar victory for live-action short, the Times followed along with husband-and-wife film-making team Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman as they prepared for Sunday’s ceremony.
Oscars 2019 sets record for most individual black winners
Sunday night’s Oscars marked a record-breaking year for recognizing the achievement of black artists. Shattering a record set in 2017, the 91st Academy Awards bestowed trophies to seven black winners in six categories. Ruth E. Carter and Hanna Beachler were among the early winners, taking home the awards for costume design and production design, respectively, for their work in “Black Panther.” They both made history as the first black winners recognized in their categories as well as the first two people to take home awards for their work on a Marvel movie. Read more.
7:40 p.m. | Tracy Brown
Mahershala Ali wins his second Oscar for 'Green Book'
Mahershala Ali moves as quietly as a breeze through a keyhole, slipping into a scene, like his Don Shirley in “Green Book,” almost unnoticed until he suddenly fills the frame. His characters are often men of subtlety and inured wisdom, kept intact by a dignity that forces the world to adjust or at least take notice.
Ali’s meticulous portrayal of Shirley, a pianist whose prodigious talent transcended racism, won him his second Oscar for supporting actor in three years Sunday night. The role, played opposite Viggo Mortensen’s rough-edged if loyal chauffeur, explored one aspect of the hateful and demeaning hardships African American artists endured throughout much of the nation’s history. Read more.
6:26 p.m. | Jeffrey Fleishman
Alfonso Cuarón scores historic cinematography win for ‘Roma’
Among Alfonso Cuarón’s four nominations at the 91st Academy Awards were two that designated him the first person ever contending for both directing and serving as cinematographer for the same film. He made history when he collected the prize for his keenly observational and richly textured photography in “Roma.”
While it’s not unheard of for directors to serve as their own cinematographers — Steven Soderbergh and Paul Thomas Anderson are notable examples — Cuarón was the first to be nominated in both categories in the same year, much less win the photography prize. Read more.
5:45 p.m. | Michael Ordona
‘Black Panther’ winners make history
Just a few short years after #OscarsSoWhite, the Academy Awards made history with wins for Regina King for supporting actress, Ruth E. Carter for “Black Panther” costume design and Hannah Beachler for “Black Panther” production design. For both Carter and Beachler, their victories marked the first wins for African-American females in their categories.
5:55 p.m. | Kate Stanhope
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph shake it up with first award
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph kicked off the 2019 Oscars telecast on Sunday as presenters of the award for supporting actress.
That Fey, Poehler and Rudolf presented the award is a departure from Oscars tradition. In past telecasts, the winner of the previous year’s supporting actor award would be called on to present it. Sam Rockwell won the 2018 supporting actor Oscar.
Taking the stage after a prepared montage reel, the three actresses wasted no time before joking about the various curveballs the Academy Awards faced in the lead -up to the ceremony. Read more.
5:35 p.m. | Tracy Brown
Queen, Adam Lambert rev up ceremony with ‘We Will Rock You’
Iconic rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert opened the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday with a brief, yet rousing performance of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions” that had the audience on its feet from the start.
“American Idol” veteran Lambert stepped in for late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who was portrayed by lead actor nominee Rami Malek in the musical film. “Welcome to the Oscars!” Lambert shouted as images of Mercury lit up behind him. Read more.
5:20 p.m. | Nardine Saad
‘If Beale Street’ team celebrates Spirit Award wins on the red carpet
After taking home the top Spirit Award on Saturday, the "If Beale Street Could Talk" family was still in an elated mood Sunday on the Oscars red carpet.
Lead actress nominee Regina King, rocking a stunning white gown, held her onscreen son-in-law Stephan James — sporting a crimson velvet tuxedo — in a long hug as they crossed paths on the red carpet. A few minutes later, "Beale Street" helmer Barry Jenkins photo-bombed his star as James posed for selfies with star-struck attendees.
Jenkins, whose best picture winner "Moonlight" was the talk of the Oscars just two years ago, is nominated for best screenplay tonight and brought director Lulu Wang of 2019 Sundance darling "The Farewell" as his date.
4:22 p.m. | Jen Yamato
Oscars producers prepare to head into the show
Oscars producer Glenn Weiss had a surprisingly zen-like smile on his face as he greeted friends on the red carpet as the clock ticked closer to showtime. "We had a good day yesterday," he said of Saturday's rehearsals.
With just over an hour until the 5 p.m. start time, he didn't seem in any hurry to mosey in to take his place at the command center inside the Dolby. "Everything is in good shape," he volunteered for the skeptics out there, no sign of worry over the three-hour run time he and co-producer Donna Gigliotti are aiming for, or the criticisms they've weathered in the lead-up to Sunday night.
"I'll probably head in in about 10 minutes," said Weiss, who also directs the telecast, confessing that he will be even happier on Monday -- when people finally stop asking him how tonight's show is looking.
4:02 p.m. | Jen Yamato
Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on the Oscars red carpet
Spike Lee was awash in purple as he paid tribute to funk icon Prince on the Oscars red carpet Sunday afternoon. The veteran filmmaker wore a purple Ozwald Boateng suit and coordinating hat and eyeglasses, as well as a chain bearing the late musician’s the Artist emblem designed by Amedeo Scognamiglio. Read more.
3:56 p.m. | Nardine Saad
‘Drag Race’ star Shangela steals the show on the red carpet
"Drag Race" star Shangela reigned over the red carpet arriving early as Jenifer Lewis's date, the longtime friends making their way towards the Dolby together.
She's had a busier Oscars weekend than most celebs in attendance, hitting the Academy Awards a day after blowing the roof off the Indie Spirit Awards with a viral film-themed musical number -- one she revealed came together in a matter of days, starting with a call from Spirit Awards host Aubrey Plaza.
"She called me on Wednesday, I went to the recording studio Thursday, and rehearsed with dancers Friday," said Shangela, who can be seen stealing her scenes in best picture Oscar nominee "A Star is Born."
3:50 p.m. | Jen Yamato
Meet Hollywood’s new eco-warriors: Laura Harrier and Danielle Macdonald
In collaboration with Suzy Amis Cameron’s Red Carpet Green Dress initiative, the starlets attended the 91st Academy Awards in gowns made with sustainable fabrics. Harrier chose a custom gown by Louis Vuitton while Macdonald wore a creation by Christian Siriano.
“It’s a privilege to walk the carpet in a designer gown but also very meaningful to me that it was constructed with eco-friendly, sustainable materials,” said Harrier, who came to support her fellow cast members and crew in “BlacKkKlansman,” nominated for best picture. “Attending my first Oscars seemed so surreal, but when I put the gown on it all became real,” said Macdonald, the ingénue from the Netflix movie “Dumplin’.”
Both their gowns were made with consideration and effort to respect international standards for environmentally responsible production. Harrier’s robin’s egg-blue gown was created in Louis Vuitton’s Parisian atelier with the luxury brand’s longtime verified suppliers, including Italy’s Taroni, which provided the crepe silk. The handmade embroidery by Vermont Paris required more than 450 hours of work, incorporating glass beads, Swarovski crystal shards and sequins.
Macdonald’s red dress fell off her shoulders in recycled tulle. The bright tint on the cotton crepe came from vegetable dye.
“This experience has taught me so much about the small things we can do every day to make a difference,” Macdonald said.
Siriano, who also dressed “Pose” actor Billy Porter in a showstopping tuxedo dress for the evening, said in a media statement, “I’ve had some incredible red carpet moments, but this is a new and exciting way of designing that could potentially change the world. I want to show people that eco-friendly, ethical and sustainable fashion can also be beautiful.”
3:45 p.m. | Khanh T.L. Tran
Billy Porter makes a statement on the red carpet
Before the start of the 91st Academy Awards, Billy Porter teased on Instagram that “the category is: Oscars runway couture.”
This afternoon, the “Pose” actor certainly won the category in a showstopping custom outfit by Christian Siriano that exuded glamour and flaunted gender boundaries. He sashayed and snapped on the red carpet in a black velvet ensemble that merged a tuxedo with a notch lapel on top and a full ball gown at the bottom. In a snowy white blouse that covered his neck and wrists with ruffles, along with jewels by Oscar Heyman & Bros., he looked ready to sit for a regal portrait by the Old Masters.
"It can't just be a tuxedo, it needed to be a moment," Siriano said on the E! pre-show. The "Pose" star wanted to wear something different that would push the boundaries, Siriano said, and the designer created the look a week ago, fitting the tuxedo and strapless corseted gown underneath it on his stylist's assistant. It fit perfectly with no alterations, he said. "There are no rules in fashion," Siriano added. "You can be whoever you want to be and wear what you want to wear.”
As Porter later tweeted, “When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up.”
3:27 p.m. | Khanh T.L. Tran
No host? No problem. Just ask Anne Hathaway!
Inside the Oscars rehearsals and the wild cards still in play for tonight
The statuettes weren’t real on Oscars rehearsal day, and neither were the “winners” whose names were pulled out of white rehearsal envelopes by real presenters including Awkwafina, Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron.
But with just 24 hours to go, any verisimilitude helps. As celebrity presenters arrive to learn their lines, hit their marks and practice, practice, practice in front of a nearly empty auditorium, only crew, a few journalists and stand-ins are allowed inside the Dolby Theatre, where seats marked with printed placards bear the faces and names of A-list attendees and nominees. Read more from rehearsals here.
3:30 a.m. | Jen Yamato
Your Oscars ballot for all 24 categories — with tips from a pro
There’s still time to finalize your Oscars ballot and make any last-minute changes. Brush up on the nominees in every single category here, complete with final predictions from awards columnist Glenn Whipp.
Everything you need to know for tonight’s show
This year’s Oscars telecast has seen a flurry of changes ahead of tonight’s broadcasts — from announcing and scrapping a popular-film category, naming and losing host Kevin Hart and reversing a widely unwelcome decision to announce some of the winners during commercial breaks. But the show will go on! Get all the information on the night’s scheduled performers, presenters and — most important — tune-in info here.
Feb. 22, 5:00 a.m. | Nardine Saad