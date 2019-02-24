Oscars live updates: See the full list of winners

Peter Ferrelly celebrates one of "Green Book's" wins backstage at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

6:26 p.m. | Jeffrey Fleishman Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Mahershala Ali won supporting actor during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards. Mahershala Ali won supporting actor during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) See Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Queen’s performance and more show highlights Alfonso Cuarón scores historic cinematography win for ‘Roma’ Among Alfonso Cuarón’s four nominations at the 91st Academy Awards were two that designated him the first person ever contending for both directing and serving as cinematographer for the same film. He made history when he collected the prize for his keenly observational and richly textured photography in “Roma.” While it’s not unheard of for directors to serve as their own cinematographers — Steven Soderbergh and Paul Thomas Anderson are notable examples — Cuarón was the first to be nominated in both categories in the same year, much less win the photography prize. Read more. 5:45 p.m. | Michael Ordona ‘Black Panther’ winners make history Just a few short years after #OscarsSoWhite, the Academy Awards made history with wins for Regina King for supporting actress, Ruth E. Carter for “Black Panther” costume design and Hannah Beachler for “Black Panther” production design. For both Carter and Beachler, their victories marked the first wins for African-American females in their categories. 5:55 p.m. | Kate Stanhope VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images "Black Panther" Ruth E. Carter accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. "Black Panther" Ruth E. Carter accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images) Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph shake it up with first award Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph kicked off the 2019 Oscars telecast on Sunday as presenters of the award for supporting actress. That Fey, Poehler and Rudolf presented the award is a departure from Oscars tradition. In past telecasts, the winner of the previous year’s supporting actor award would be called on to present it. Sam Rockwell won the 2018 supporting actor Oscar. Taking the stage after a prepared montage reel, the three actresses wasted no time before joking about the various curveballs the Academy Awards faced in the lead -up to the ceremony. Read more. 5:35 p.m. | Tracy Brown Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Queen, Adam Lambert rev up ceremony with ‘We Will Rock You’ Iconic rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert opened the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday with a brief, yet rousing performance of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions” that had the audience on its feet from the start. “American Idol” veteran Lambert stepped in for late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who was portrayed by lead actor nominee Rami Malek in the musical film. “Welcome to the Oscars!” Lambert shouted as images of Mercury lit up behind him. Read more. 5:20 p.m. | Nardine Saad Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Queen guitarist Brian May, with Adam Lambert, performing on stage during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. Queen guitarist Brian May, with Adam Lambert, performing on stage during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) ‘If Beale Street’ team celebrates Spirit Award wins on the red carpet After taking home the top Spirit Award on Saturday, the "If Beale Street Could Talk" family was still in an elated mood Sunday on the Oscars red carpet. Lead actress nominee Regina King, rocking a stunning white gown, held her onscreen son-in-law Stephan James — sporting a crimson velvet tuxedo — in a long hug as they crossed paths on the red carpet. A few minutes later, "Beale Street" helmer Barry Jenkins photo-bombed his star as James posed for selfies with star-struck attendees. Jenkins, whose best picture winner "Moonlight" was the talk of the Oscars just two years ago, is nominated for best screenplay tonight and brought director Lulu Wang of 2019 Sundance darling "The Farewell" as his date. 4:22 p.m. | Jen Yamato Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Regina King during the arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. Regina King during the arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Oscars producers prepare to head into the show Oscars producer Glenn Weiss had a surprisingly zen-like smile on his face as he greeted friends on the red carpet as the clock ticked closer to showtime. "We had a good day yesterday," he said of Saturday's rehearsals. With just over an hour until the 5 p.m. start time, he didn't seem in any hurry to mosey in to take his place at the command center inside the Dolby. "Everything is in good shape," he volunteered for the skeptics out there, no sign of worry over the three-hour run time he and co-producer Donna Gigliotti are aiming for, or the criticisms they've weathered in the lead-up to Sunday night. "I'll probably head in in about 10 minutes," said Weiss, who also directs the telecast, confessing that he will be even happier on Monday -- when people finally stop asking him how tonight's show is looking. 4:02 p.m. | Jen Yamato Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on the Oscars red carpet Spike Lee was awash in purple as he paid tribute to funk icon Prince on the Oscars red carpet Sunday afternoon. The veteran filmmaker wore a purple Ozwald Boateng suit and coordinating hat and eyeglasses, as well as a chain bearing the late musician’s the Artist emblem designed by Amedeo Scognamiglio. Read more. 3:56 p.m. | Nardine Saad Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Spike Lee during the arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. Spike Lee during the arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) ‘Drag Race’ star Shangela steals the show on the red carpet