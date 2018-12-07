The Santa-free guide to celebrating the holidays in Baltimore

Anyone can celebrate the holidays with a tree, a merry old elf or a customized rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas.” But celebrating with a cloven-hoofed demon, a death metal band or kosher Chinese food? Now that takes some doing.

So, for those who have had enough of “The Nutcracker” (what’s a sugarplum, anyway?), “A Christmas Carol” (hey, at least Bob Cratchit has a job) and red-nosed reindeer (so the poor caribou has a cold, big deal), here are a half-dozen ways to mark the holidays that extend well beyond the traditional. Even Ebenezer Scrooge might find some of these celebrations a little out-there. Then again, if Scrooge is your role model, you’ve got problems that extend beyond even the happiest of holidays.

Dec. 7-8: Krampus: A Haunted Christmas

If you’re a little cynical about Christmas, Krampus is your guy. A cloven-hoofed (usually) half-demon with horns and a long forked tongue, Krampus is the anti-Saint Nick: His mission is not to reward children for being good, but to punish those who aren’t. Usually that means a spanking, although some traditions suggest worse fates for the misbehaving. Let’s just say Krampus is not a nice guy.

Which is why he (it?) is the perfect centerpiece for the Christmas-themed haunted house at Eastpoint Mall’s Bennett’s Curse, one of the area’s premier fright factories.

“Basically, it’s Halloween meets Christmas,” says Allan Bennett, who owns the Baltimore County attraction with his wife, Jill. “We’ll have some crazy elves, obviously we’ll have some Krampus characters throughout. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

What it won’t be, Bennett promises, is especially gruesome or gory or so brutally anti-Christmas that it could ruin your holidays forever. “We’re careful not to have evil Santas or things like that,” he says, “and certainly no religious overtones.”

For instance, he says, the residents of the haunted house’s Ravenbrook Asylum have taken over the decorating for the holidays. And what they’ve come up with isn’t exactly merry.

“People are going to get the true Bennett’s Curse experience,” Bennett promises. Although leavened, perhaps, with a touch of humor. “If you see a zombie wearing a dirty elf hat, that certainly lightens it a little bit, takes a little bit of the edge off and adds a little bit of the comedic.

“But,” he adds by way of reassurance, “it’s still a zombie.”

7 p.m.-10 p.m. both days, $35-$60. Bennett’s Curse is located at 7875A Eastpoint Mall; enter the mall via Entrance 6 next to Gabe’s. bennettscurse.com.

/Handout photo Baltimore Krampuslauf participants dress up and parade through Hampden. Baltimore Krampuslauf participants dress up and parade through Hampden. (/Handout photo)

Dec. 8: Baltimore Krampuslauf

For a more benign view of Krampus, check out this annual slog through Hampden. Organizer Rob Hatch, a cameraman and producer who organizes the 48-hour film contests that annually have local filmmakers throwing together films on the fly, said he was looking for a different way to celebrate the holidays. This is what he came up with — the chance for a few dozen people, including some dressed up as Krampus him(it?)self, to walk the streets, maybe sing some songs (though probably not “Silent Night” or anything so pious), have a few drinks and revel in the season.

“People make up their own costumes, it’s a real DIY aesthetic,” says Hatch. “Some of the costumes are very frightening, some are whimsical. It’s just so cool, how many costumes, how many different styles, there are.”

Oh yeah, and — this being Krampus and all — there will be spanking stations along the way. Nothing too violent, of course, but those who have been naughty must be punished for their deeds. It’s all in good fun, Hatch assures.

The festiveness is set to start at 3 p.m. at De Kleine Duivel bar, 3602 Hickory Ave. The march itself usually starts around 4, as revelers walk across 36th Street before ending on the Christmas showcase that is 34th Street, where all the bright lights and holiday decorations would doubtless cause the real Krampus considerable pain.

“It’s a party, but it’s a family party as well,” Hatch assures. “It’s a happening, a be-in, practically. … It’s not totally toned down, but there’s no bullying people, no hitting people. We just sing Krampus carols and have a very nice time.”

Free. “2018 Baltimore Krampuslauf" on facebook.com.

/Handout photo Murray Hill brings his signature blend of show business, laughter and burlesque to 'A Murray Little Christmas.' Murray Hill brings his signature blend of show business, laughter and burlesque to 'A Murray Little Christmas.' (/Handout photo)

Dec. 15: ‘A Murray Little Christmas’

Outrageous. Flamboyant. Bawdy. Bet your father’s Christmas was never like this.

Murray Hill has been providing New Yorkers with the Christmas of their fevered dreams for years. These “infamous cocktail parties” sound like just the thing to make the very idea of a silent night seem oh-so-passe.

The show “provides a safe space to be in denial and enjoy the holidays like a middle-aged kid,” Murray, a larger-than-life personality affectionately known as “Mr. Show Biz,” writes in an email from his home base in New York. “I’m giving the gift of showbiz, laughter and burlesque to Creative Alliance.”

Audience members can expect cheesy sing-alongs, all sorts of wacky skits (courtesy of Hot Toddy Burlesque), guest appearances by Santa and Rudolph (the mind reels at the thought of what this could entail) and a heartfelt rendition of your host’s signature song, “Have Yourself a Murray Little Christmas” (with tissues and/or earplugs available upon request).

It all sounds so deliciously heartwarming, doesn’t it? “It’s my job to make the fine people of Baltimore forget about their troubles,” Murray writes, adding, “my holiday show is about feeling hopeful and spreading good cheer … at least for the length of the show.”

Oh yes, there’ll be an ugly sweater contest, too, since “the last time I was in Baltimore for the holidays, I was blown away by the amount of ugly Christmas sweaters,” Murray writes. The winner, he promises, will get to sit in Santa’s lap.

As we said, the mind reels. …

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $22-$28. creativealliance.org.

Greg Gorman / HANDOUT John Waters' celebrates Christmas in his own particular way. John Waters' celebrates Christmas in his own particular way. (Greg Gorman / HANDOUT)

Dec. 19-20: ‘A John Waters Christmas’

Baltimore’s most elfin degenerate has been celebrating his own particular brand of Christmas for years — he really is a big fan of the season, John Waters insists — and these comedy shows have become a big-time tradition in these parts (and elsewhere, since he tours around the country with it every year).

“It’a a comedy sleigh ride through lunacy that will help to get you through a politically troubled time,” Waters said late last month as he prepared to take the show on its national tour, including stops in San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans and New York. And the best part? Afterward, “you get to go home and not argue with your family.”