Grocery stores and other shops open on Thanksgiving in the Baltimore area

A number of grocery stores in the Baltimore area will be open at least part of Thanksgiving Day for last-minute feast needs, while many big-box stores will get a jump on Black Friday sales Thursday night after the eating ends.

Here’s a look at some of the stores in the Baltimore area that will be open on Turkey Day.

Grocery stores

» Hours vary at Safeway locations, so check the store before you go. For example, the Canton store will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; the Old Goucher and Beverly Hills locations will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; and the Towson and Parkville locations will be open from 5 a.m.-7 p.m.

» Most Wegmans locations will close at 4 p.m. Thursday.

» Harris Teeter stores will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

»The Fresh Market will be open until 3 p.m. Thursday in Annapolis, Baltimore and Towson.

» Giant stores will be open, but the hours vary across locations.

» Whole Foods will be open until 4 p.m. Thursday in Annapolis and Columbia and 5 p.m. in Harbor East.

» Shoppers stores will be open as early as 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Big box stores

»Target will open at 5 p.m Thursday.

»Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. Thursday.

»Kohl’s will open at 5 p.m. Thursday

»Macy’s will open at 5 p.m. Thursday

