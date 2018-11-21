Grocery stores and other shops open on Thanksgiving in the Baltimore area

A number of grocery stores in the Baltimore area will be open at least part of Thanksgiving Day for last-minute feast needs, while many big-box stores will get a jump on Black Friday sales Thursday night after the eating ends.

Here’s a look at some of the stores in the Baltimore area that will be open on Turkey Day.

Grocery stores

» Hours vary at Safeway locations, so check the store before you go. For example, the Canton store will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; the Old Goucher and Beverly Hills locations will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; and the Towson and Parkville locations will be open from 5 a.m.-7 p.m.

» Most Wegmans locations will close at 4 p.m. Thursday.

» Harris Teeter stores will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

»The Fresh Market will be open until 3 p.m. Thursday in Annapolis, Baltimore and Towson.

» Giant stores will be open, but the hours vary across locations.

» Whole Foods will be open until 4 p.m. Thursday in Annapolis and Columbia and 5 p.m. in Harbor East.

» Shoppers stores will be open as early as 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

We’re not talking about buying a roasted turkey and boxed stuffing. Some Thanksgiving dishes are too sacred not to be made from scratch. But there are certain dishes that, while essential to the perfect Thanksgiving dinner plate, aren’t the stars of the day. We’re talking about you, corn. And then there are just other dishes that professionals can make better than the average home cook. Your breads don’t rival whatever Pillsbury can do, your ham glaze is probably too sweet, and your apple pie is soggy. Sorry, but we all know it’s true. So if you want save yourself some time and effort this November, just buy these items from the grocery store. (This story originally appeared on The Daily Meal.) (Carolyn Menyes, The Daily Meal) (Carolyn Menyes, The Daily Meal)

Big box stores

»Target will open at 5 p.m Thursday.

»Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. Thursday.

»Kohl’s will open at 5 p.m. Thursday

»Macy’s will open at 5 p.m. Thursday

More holiday tips »

While you may never get sick of eating Thanksgiving food, you can get sick from eating Thanksgiving food. As much as you’d love to savor these experiences, you don’t want to hold on to your leftovers for too long. Eating an expired portion of leftover Thanksgiving food can make you seriously sick. Like the doubled-over-on-the-toilet, trying-not-to-puke-for-days kind of sick. Food poisoning is no joke. One bad bout of food poisoning could ruin the memories of your favorite Thanksgiving foods for good. Don’t let that happen — here’s how long you can actually keep your Thanksgiving leftovers before they go bad. (This story originally appeared on The Daily Meal.) (Holly Van Hare, The Daily Meal) (Holly Van Hare, The Daily Meal)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan