Here's how late you can mail packages and still be sure they'll arrive by Christmas

Every frenzied moment spent clicking through gadgets on Amazon and every pained second spent standing in line for checkout at TJ Maxx will have been for naught if your Christmas gifts don’t arrive by Dec. 25.

Here’s when you need to mail your packages by to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

The Postal Service says it can take three days to more than a week for mail to arrive by standard mail. The USPS recommends sending items by the following dates for delivery Christmas Day (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).

First-Class Mail Service or Priority Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express Service: Saturday, Dec. 22

USPS Retail Ground: Friday, Dec. 14

Christmas Day is a postal holiday, when post offices are closed and regular mail is not delivered. Priority mail is delivered Dec. 25.

Last day for standard shipping: Monday, Dec. 17

Last day for Prime 2-day shipping: Saturday, Dec. 22

2nd Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air: Friday, Dec. 21

FedEx SameDay: Tuesday, Dec. 25

FedEx Overnight: Friday, Dec. 21

FedEx 2Day: Thursday, Dec. 20

FedEx Express Saver: Wednesday, Dec. 19

FedEx Ground: Monday, Dec. 17

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik