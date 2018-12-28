How can Baltimore residents get rid of their Christmas trees?

As Baltimore residents move past Christmas and prep for 2019, some may notice the pine needles on their Christmas tree starting to drop.

Those in the city looking to dispose of their tree before a New Year’s Eve gathering have several options in Baltimore.

Curbside

Free curbside tree collection runs Jan. 2 through Jan. 31. Residents should set out trees on their regularly scheduled trash collection day, at the same location where trash is collected. All tinsel and ornaments must be removed from trees.

Donate

Baltimore residents can donate Christmas trees for mulching at the Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, at 2840 Sisson St. The center will accept trees Monday through Saturday, excluding city holidays, Jan. 5 through Jan. 26. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City residents and community groups may bring bags or containers to collect mulch for their own use or for neighborhood gardens, while supplies last.

Can I recycle holiday paper?

The Baltimore Department of Public Works asks residents to recycle wrapping paper, cards and recyclable packaging from gifts during normal collection days. Wrapping paper can be recycled if it scrunches. However, foil-based wrapping materials, shiny bags, bows, ribbons and tissue paper are not recyclable.

