Sassy rapper Cardi B will be joined by Migos, Chris Brown and DaBaby as headliners for the inaugural Super Bowl 2020-adjacent Vewtopia Music Festival at Marlins Park in Miami Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
Tickets are being sold as a two-day pass only, with prices $195 and $295, at Marlins.com\vewtopia.
Other performers on the bill include Megan Thee Stallion, DavidO, Gunna and Shenseea. Additional acts are expected to be named, according to the producer, Vew Live!
Currently seen with her daughter, Kulture, on the cover of the January 2020 issue of Vogue, Grammy winner Cardi B is one of several strong female entertainers lined up to perform at or near Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Feb. 2.
Singer-dance-actor Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the Super Bowl LIV halftime headliners, and Lady Gaga has a Feb. 1 concert on Watson Island.
Elsewhere, the three-day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will bring DJ Khaled, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, Da Baby and other acts to AmericanAirlines Arena Jan. 30-Feb. 1. Hitmakers Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross and Flo Rida are among the talent performing at the inaugural Gronk Beach music festival at the North Beach Bandshell on Feb. 1.
