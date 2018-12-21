Da Mimmo restaurant in Baltimore's Little Italy up for sale

Baltimore’s Da Mimmo restaurant in Little Italy has been listed for sale, according to online listings. Owners are asking $1.75 million for the property, built in 1920.

Named after owner Domenico “Mimmo” Cricchio, who emigrated from Sicily and died in 2003, the Italian lounge and restaurant featured an interior that appeared not to have changed much from when it opened 35 years ago.

“Come around at night, you never know who might be sitting next to you,” a writer for The Sun wrote in 1997. “The walls of Da Mimmo look like the photographic equivalent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

According to the article, Bob Hope, Billy Joel, David Bowie, Beverly Sills, Anne Bancroft, Faye Dunaway, George Foreman and “the fully eared Evander Holyfield” had all eaten there.

Until recently, the restaurant’s parking lot at South High and Stiles streets was home to the annual Little Italy Open Air Film Fest.

Mary Ann Cricchio, now owner of Da Mimmo and one of the organizers of the festival for 19 years, said she no longer spends summers in Baltimore — she organizes tours in Italy, and spends summers there — and asked that the series’ new organizers find a different location.

