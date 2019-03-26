Italian foods specialist Ceriello to close at Belvedere Square

Ceriello Fine Foods, a New York-based Italian chain that’s helped anchor Belvedere Square for more than a decade, is closing next month, its owner confirmed.

The store will remain in business until mid-April.

“The lease was up and we decided not to renew it,” said owner Andy Ceriello. He declined to elaborate, saying, “It’s time to move on. The store got old.”

The Italian specialty store has other branches in New York including at Manhattan’s Grand Central terminal. The closure marks a final departure from Baltimore after a Brewers Hill location closed late last year.

A spokesman for Belvedere Square could not immediately be reached for comment.

