Need plans for New Year's Eve? Consider these Baltimore-area bars and restaurants

Still haven’t made New Year’s Eve plans? Whether you have champagne wishes and caviar dreams or prefer to ring in the new year with a can of Natty Boh and some French fries, the Baltimore area’s bars and restaurants have something for everyone.

Below, find prix-fixe menus, Divine impersonators, views of the fireworks, and even a New Year’s Eve keg drop.

As an added enticement, many places have reduced their prices over last year’s options. It will cost you $300 to party-til-dawn at the Bygone, a $75 drop from last year. Four courses at the Elephant will set you back $115, $10 less than the price last year. And bargains can be found at even some of the glitziest gigs: see the $29 deal for latecomers at the Sagamore Pendry’s Venetian masquerade ball.

Most require reservations.

Aida Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia will offer a four-course menu for $79 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a champagne toast to follow. (6741 Columbia Gateway Drive, 410-953-0500, aidabistro.com)

Aldo’s in Little Italy will serve a four-course menu and champagne toast at midnight for $100. (306 S. High St., 410-727-0700, aldositaly.com)

Azumi in the Four Seasons Baltimore in Harbor East will offer a five-course menu ($85-$225). (725 Aliceanna St., 443-220-0477, azumirestaurant.com)

B&O American Brasserie downtown will offer a decadent prix-fixe menu for $90, with options like poached lobster and Waygu filet, plus a foie gras amuse-bouche. (2 N. Charles St., 443-692-6172, bandorestaurant.com)

Banditos & Wayward in Federal Hill are teaming up with neighboring 101 Bar for a New Year’s Eve block party with an open bar from 9:30 p.m. until 1 a.m., plus DJ performances and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets range from $69-$99. (1117-1118 S. Charles St., (443) 835-1517, www.banditosbk.com)

Bar Vasquez in Harbor East will serve a sophisticated three-course menu for $85, with items like wood-grilled foie gras and waygu culotte steak. Diners staying late will hear live music from Flamenco guitarist from Ricardo Marlow. (1425 Aliceanna St., 410-534-7296, barvasquez.com)

Black Eyed Suzie’s in Bel Air is hosting a “no frills and all fun” dance party with a DJ. Tickets range from $15 to $59 for a “fast pass” to the open bar. (119 S. Main Street, 443-371-7993, black-eyed-suzies.com)

Blue Hill Tavern in Canton will offer a three-course menu for $55, with classic options like oysters Rockefeller, New York strip steak and bread pudding for dessert. (938 S. Conkling St., 443-388-9363, bluehilltavern.com)

The Brewer’s Art in Mount Vernon will offer special menu items for New Year’s Eve and a toast at midnight. But the real party is in the basement bar, where $45 gets you unlimited beer and garlic fries. Stick around for the keg drop at midnight. (1106 N. Charles St., 410-547-6925, thebrewersart.com)

The Bygone at the Four Seasons Baltimore will host a black-tie New Year’s Eve party for $300, including buffet stations, caviar and an open bar. Come for panoramic views of the harbor and a party that’s set to last until dawn. (400 International Drive, thebygonerestaurant.com)

Charleston in Harbor East will offer guests a four-course meal for $149 ($219 with wine pairings) for seatings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., or $319 for seatings from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Later seatings include tax, tip, wine, champagne, cocktails, party favors and a view of the Inner Harbor fireworks. (1000 Lancaster St., 410-332-7373, charlestonrestaurant.com)

Chez Hugo Bistro downtown is offering seven courses of its signature French countryside fare plus appetizers for $85. Walk it off afterward with a jaunt to watch the fireworks. (206 E Redwood St., 443-438-3002, chezhugobistro.com)

Cinghiale in Harbor East will serve a four-course menu with options like roasted quail, chestnut tagliatelle and prosecco mousse. Tickets are $99, or $139 with wine pairings. Comes with party hats, favors and a view of the fireworks. (822 Lancaster St., 410-547-8282, cgeno.com)

Citron at the Shops at Quarry Lake will offer a four-course dinner, including a champagne toast, for $110. Feast on fried camembert, sea bass and classic creme brulee — a last hurrah until those resolutions kick in. (2605 Quarry Lake Drive, 410-363-0900, citronbaltimore.com)

Cosima will offer a five-course menu for $100, with wine pairings for an additional $35. Enjoy beef carpaccio, stuffed branzino and wine-soaked berries at the restaurant near Hampden. (3000 Falls Road, 443-708-7352, cosimamill1.com)

The Elephant in Mount Vernon will serve a four-course menu for $115 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight. Menu highlights include escargot, lobster risotto and stuffed quail. Or head upstairs for global street food and craft cocktails from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. (924 N. Charles St., 443-447-7878, theelephantbaltimore.com)

Encantada at the American Visionary Art Museum is hosting “A Divine Pretty in Pink New Year’s Eve,” complete with a Divine impersonator. Runs 8 p.m. till just after midnight and includes an open bar and champagne toast for $130. (800 Key Highway, 410-752-1000, encantadabaltimore.com)

Fogo de Chao at the Inner Harbor will serve bone-in cuts and seasonal dishes with dinner prices all day, $54 per person. (600 E. Pratt St., 410-528-9292, fogodechao.com)

Gordon Ramsay Steak at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore will serve a prix-fixe dinner menu — four courses for $125 — from 3 p.m. to midnight. (1525 Russell St., 443-931-4254, caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore)

Gunther & Co. in Brewer’s Hill will serve a four-course menu starting at $75. The restaurant will also offer wine pairings ($25), oysters ($10) and shellfish courses ($25). (3650 Toone St., 443-869-6874, eatatgunther.com)

Johnny’s in Roland Park will host a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. with sparkling drinks and a la carte menu items, as well as brunch New Year’s Day. (4800 Roland Ave., 410-773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com)

La Cuchara in Woodberry will offer a four-course menu for $99. (3600 Clipper Mill Road, 443-708-3838, lacucharabaltimore.com)

Loch Bar in Harbor East has a view of the fireworks, an open bar and a standing buffet with everything from classic foods like crab dip to oysters and Smith Island cake pops. The party starts at 7 p.m. with live music from ’70s tribute band The LP’s. Tickets are $125. (240 International Drive, 443-961-8949, harboreast.com/businesses/loch-bar)