Entertainment Food & Dining

Pictures: Great Maryland milkshakes

Want a frothy, sweet confection that's perfect for the balmy days of spring and summer? Then shake up your taste buds with the cold, creamy goodness of a milkshake. The Baltimore region is home to a plethora of ice cream parlors, restaurants and diners that feature shakes for most every palate. Retro malted milkshakes. Classic chocolate and vanilla shakes. And exotic varieties made with ingredients like spinach or nuts. Come along as we sample milkshakes from Baltimore to Annapolis, with stops in between. -- Donna M. Owens Also see: • Milkshake recipesBaltimore calorie bombsBaltimore dessertsBaltimore food porn
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
41°