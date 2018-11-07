Papa John's coming to Canton Crossing shopping center

National pizza chain Papa John’s is the next tenant coming to the Southeast Baltimore shopping center Canton Crossing.

The pizzeria will open inside the former Pie 360 space on Boston Street within the next four weeks, said developer Mark Sapperstein. The space will be split between Papa John’s and a second restaurant Sapperstein declined to name. The latter is not yet ready to announce its plans, he said.

It has been a tumultuous year for Papa John’s. In July, founder John Schnatter resigned as chairman after reportedly using a racial slur during a conference call in May. The Orioles suspended a promotion with the company in July because of the controversy, but resumed its partnership with Papa John’s a month later.

The Papa John’s website lists 98 stores in Maryland.

The fast-casual pizza place Pie 360 replaced another Italian eatery, Venti-Tre, in 2015, but closed two years later due to lack of sales.

Sapperstein also said Petco will open at the shopping center’s second phase of development in a couple weeks. Currently under construction, the second section of shops is scheduled to include Crunch Fitness, Nordstrom Rack and a Skechers store.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews