Wild Kombucha to expand and move to Baltimore in 2019

Sidharth Sharma had no idea when he took his first drink of kombucha at a friend’s house as a high school student 14 years ago that he would one day make his living selling the probiotic drink.

The 28-year-old Elkridge resident is one of three owners of Wild Kombucha, a Maryland-based company that is poised to have an impressive 2019.

For starters, the company will move its 3,400-square-foot facility in Timonium to a 13,000-square-foot space in the Northwest portion of Baltimore.

The company already sells its drinks in Whole Foods Market, MOM's Organic and Harris Teeter. In all, Wild Kombucha is sold in more than 700 stores in five states.

In 2019, they will expand their products in Eastern Pa., New Jersey and New York City through a partnership with Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative.

“That’s a major thing for us--expanding and serve a wider geographic region,” Sharma said.

They also plan to launch two non-kombucha drinks. One is a drink made from unprocessed cane. The other drink, which Sharma said he couldn’t discuss in great detail, is “an extension of the Wild brand.”

It has been a fairly fast ascent for Sharma and his two business partners, Sergio Malarin and Adam Bufano, who are stepbrothers and the friends who introduced Sharma to kombucha when they were all in high school.

The three started the company in 2015, when they were serving their drinks out of the side of a juice shop in Hampden. Six months later they were picked up by Whole Foods Market. The three quit their jobs when they got picked up by the supermarket giant. Another six months later, they were in their current Timonium facility preparing for their coming expansion.

“We want to be the healthy beverage provider in Baltimore,” Sharma said.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

john-john.williams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4