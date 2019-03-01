Lupa, restaurant that replaced Petit Louis in Columbia, to close this weekend after a year in business

Lupa, the Foreman Wolf restaurant that replaced Petit Louis in Columbia, will close its doors Saturday after a year in business.

The restaurant on Lake Kittamaqundi will close after dinner service Saturday, the Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group announced Friday afternoon.

Lupa opened a year ago serving Roman fare including focaccia pizza, paninis, fresh pastas and gelato.

“We love Lupa and will miss Howard County and all of our regular guests,” owner Tony Foreman said in a statement. “Lupa’s investors are no longer interested in funding the restaurant and we are so proud and grateful for our time here.”

Staff will be offered positions at other Foreman Wold restaurants, the company said. The group also owns restaurants including Charleston, Cinghiale, Johnny’s, Bar Vasquez and the original Petit Louis in Baltimore.

The closure comes days after chef Cindy Wolf, a partner in the restaurant group, received her 12th nomination for a James Beard Award.

