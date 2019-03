The former lead baker at Woodberry Kitchen is opening a bakery storefront of his own.

Russell Trimmer is set to open Motzi Breads in Charles Village this fall, according to the shop’s website. The bakery is named after “HaMotzi,” a Hebrew blessing said over bread.

Trimmer currently offers bread subscriptions available for pickup at his bakery space at 2801 Guilford Road.

His business partner is Maya Muñoz, is a teacher in Baltimore County schools.

