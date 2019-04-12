Come celebrate the latest issue of Baltimore At Home at the new Northrop Realty – Ellicott City
Baltimore Diner Baltimore restaurant news as well as Maryland eats, drinks and cooking
Entertainment Food & Dining Baltimore Diner

Here's when Baltimore's outdoor bars will reopen for the season

Sarah Meehan
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

With warmer weather here to stay, it’s not too early to plan your return to Baltimore’s outdoor bars and restaurant.

Here’s when you’ll be able to eat, drink and relax at the area’s seasonal outdoor venues:

» LB Skybar (19th floor, Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St.): April 26

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; and Sunday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

» Sandlot (1000 Wills St.): May 3

Hours: Monday through Friday 4 p.m.-11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

» South Point (101 W. Cromwell St.): May 16

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m.-11 p.m.

» Tiki Barge (500 Harborview Drive): Unclear — we’ve reached out for an opening date, and will update when we hear back.

If we’re missing any, let us know on Twitter, Facebook or via email.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°