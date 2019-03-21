The Elephant restaurant in Baltimore's Mount Vernon to close; building for sale

The Elephant, a Mount Vernon restaurant, is closing amid financial and legal problems, its owners said Thursday.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” Mallory Staley said Thursday. “It’s a sad chapter that we have to close to the public, but it’s really been one great ride for three years.”

Staley and co-owner Steven Rivelis are working to sell the historic mansion, which they spent two years restoring before the restaurant’s 2016 opening.

They will continue to run their catering company, Sascha’s, as well as the cafe at Center Stage. The mansion will still be available for private events before it sells.

Located at 924 N. Charles St., the building housed the Brass Elephant for nearly 30 years until it closed in 2009, and was before that home to the Museum Restaurant & Lounge.

Staley says the owners funded the restoration with a loan from friends and family after banks refused to lend to them. But one of those investors sued them in federal court for repayment, Staley said.



Last year, James Hickman sued Rivelis for breach of contract in federal court. According to online records, Hickman is seeking $900,000, the amount he says he has invested in the restaurant.



The building, which has Tiffany stained-glass windows and intricate woodwork by Lockwood de Forest, was appraised at $1.6 million, not including the Tiffany artwork, according to the suit.



The Elephant’s last night open to the public will be Saturday. Staley said it will include “just really good food and lots of laughter.”



