Coffee shop closes in Baltimore's Ridgely’s Delight

A Ridgely’s Delight coffee shop has closed after more than a decade in operation.

Peace & A Cup of Joe “has sold its last cup of coffee, latte, sandwich, and pastry,” the shop’s owner, Themar Long, announced in a Facebook post Thursday. Long could not be reached for comment.

The shop opened on the 700 block of W. Pratt St., near the University of Maryland Medical Center, in 2005. The property is owned by a limited liability corporation, according to online records.

“You're never told the strains on family, friends, and life owning a business will put upon you,” Long said. He added that he had met his wife while running the shop, “doing what I love, serving a great cup of Joe.”

