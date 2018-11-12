The Urban Oyster is opening a restaurant in Locust Point

The Urban Oyster, a seafood vendor that got its start selling char-grilled oysters at local farmers’ markets, is opening a restaurant at McHenry Row.

Owner Jasmine Norton plans to open the fast-casual eatery in early 2019 in part of the space that previously housed Ruby 8 Noodles & Sushi.

The Urban Oyster will maintain its presence at farmers markets in Hampden and downtown after the restaurant opens, and Norton said she’s also pursuing a food truck. The brick-and-mortar space will provide a commissary kitchen to support the mobile stands, as well as a permanent destination for customers who might avoid outdoor markets during unfavorable weather.

Guests will order from a counter, and the dining room will seat about 30 guests. A full-service raw bar will have seating for five.

The restaurant will serve Urban Oyster staples, including oyster tacos and char-grilled oysters topped with cheeses and sauces. And the eatery will add new items refined through a series of pop-ups at R. House, like sandwiches, crab cakes and coddies. The restaurant will also offer non-seafood items, such as short-rib grilled cheese sandwiches and homemade burgers.

“The whole point of why we’ve done so many pop-ups at R. House was first to get an understanding of how a restaurant runs,” Norton said. “We’ve been doing a lot of experimenting.”

The Urban Oyster will host its sixth and final R. House pop-up Dec. 24-Jan. 13, before its permanent location debuts in January or February.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website, it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants