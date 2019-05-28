This new tiki bar brings beach vibes to Sparrows Point

Baltimore Countians got a new waterfront watering hole over Memorial Day weekend.

Tiki Lee’s Dock Bar opened Friday in Sparrows Point, serving up a selection of beer, wine, orange crushes and tropical rum drinks along the water. Customers can sit inside or outside on the bar’s sandy beach-like area, complete with palm trees and beach umbrellas.

“It’s right at the hub of the Bay,” said owner Dave Carey, who also runs Lee’s Pint and Shell in Canton and Lee's Landing Dock Bar in Port Deposit. Like Carey’s other establishments, the new bar is named for his fisherman father, Lee, who died in 2013.

“It’s easy to remember,” Carey said.

The new bar is near North Point State Park on a site formerly home to the North Point Yacht Club. The commodore of that club was charged last year with selling alcohol without a license.

In addition to drinks, Tiki Lee’s features walk-up food service with items like crab cakes, jerk chicken and double cheeseburgers. The establishment will be open year-round, and after Labor Day will transition to indoor dining with sit-down service.

The bar’s dock has 100 slips for boaters. In September it will host a fishing competition called the Rockfish Open with a grand prize of $27,000. The tournament sold out before the bar had even opened, Carey said.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik