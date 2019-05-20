Baltimore's Tiki Barge is closed this summer

Sorry, Tiki Barge fans.

The floating Inner Harbor club that once had a swimming pool will not be opening this summer, owner Dan Naor said.

Naor declined to give a reason for the closure, or to say whether the bar would reopen next summer. The business is listed as not in good standing in online state business records.

Let's get outside and enjoy some fresh air -- these are some our favorite outdoor eating and drinking spots in and around Baltimore.

The South Baltimore Tiki Barge drew praise from customers soon after it opened in 2010. A Baltimore Sun reviewer called it “one of the best things to happen to Baltimore's nightlife.”

But rowdy patrons soon garnered complaints from neighbors in the vicinity of Harborview Marina. In 2011, a few appealed to the liquor board to revoke the bar’s license. In a lengthy petition they accused patrons of destroying property, parking illegally and “simulated sex with a potted palm tree.”

“The real story is that some people who live here do not recognize this is a public street and people have a right to come to the marina,” Naor told The Sun in 2011.

In late 2014, Naor put the 120-foot barge up for sale for $1 million, but said he was committed to keeping the bar open.

The 1987 barge is still on the market, according to the listing.

