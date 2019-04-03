Steak 'n Shake to open first location in Baltimore County

Steak ‘n Shake is coming to Baltimore County.

The burger spot is scheduled to open this summer in Greenleigh at Crossroads, a mixed-use development in White Marsh that includes a Dunkin’ Donuts, Crossroads Wine and Spirits and Subway.

This will mark the first Baltimore County location for the chain, which was founded in Iowa in the 1930s. It is known for its “steakburgers” and milkshakes made from hand-dipped ice cream.

Franchise owner JDL, LLC plans to open two new Steak ‘n Shake restaurants per year in the Baltimore region, according to a release. Maryland’s only Steak ‘n Shake is now in Anne Arundel County.

Bill Holzman, who represents the landlord St. John Properties, said the new fast-food spot should be a popular lunch choice for area office workers as well as an option for a late night bite.

